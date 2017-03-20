Man swept to death after night out in Kilchrenan

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Oban Times – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

Police are investigating the death of 66-year-old man whose body was found in a burn in the Kilchrenan area early on Sunday morning.

Officers are not treating the man’s death as suspicious.

The Oban Times understands the man, who was from Glasgow, was on holiday in the area. He had failed to return to his accommodation and was reported missing by his wife.

The alarm was raised at 3.50am, the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said. The body was later discovered in a burn, which was in full spate, at around 5.25am on Sunday March 19 following a search by emergency services.

Police Scotland added: ‘Enquiries are ongoing to establish the circumstances surrounding his death, which at this time police are not treating as suspicious. A report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal.’