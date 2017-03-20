Lochaber Hope’s open day success

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Oban Times – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

Lochaber Hope had an open day to officially launch the organisations new premises at Nevis Bridge on Friday (March 17).

Directors of the organisation, which turns 12 this year, were present and everyone involved in fundraising or who has helped get the organisation set up in the new premises were invited as a thank you for their contributions.

Alyson Smith, Lochaber Hope manager, said: ‘We invited all the people who have donated to us, helped us raise funds and those who have donated in kind.

‘It’s really vital to say thank you to the community.’

The organisation had a ‘thank you tree’ with a leaf for each organisation, business or individual who has helped them get to where they are, setting up the new premises.

Fiona James from the Robertson Trust which is the main funder for Lochaber Hope was there, as was Tracy Thomson, Social and Community Capital loans officer with the Royal Bank of Scotland.

Ms Smith said it had been a long, hard journey to get to this stage.

‘I always thought there was light at the end of the tunnel’ she said. ‘This is my baby, my project, and the last three weeks I’ve realised there is no light at the end of the tunnel, the light is here. We’ve arrived.’

The open day was also an opportunity for members of the community to come along to meet the directors and staff and to find out more about what Lochaber Hope does and how the staff and volunteers can help people.

Ms Smith said: ‘We want to open our arms to the community and help them.’

Lochaber Hope’s Dani Drummon said the day was an opportunity for people to ‘see what we are all about’.

The drop-in session ran from noon until 2pm, with PowerPoint presentations giving information about the organisation’s current and upcoming projects, including peer mentoring, which Ms Smith is ‘very excited about’.

The peer mentoring allows young people to identify their peers who may need some help to overcome vulnerability or crisis, with the young people being trained to offer ‘emotional first aid’ and when to guide people towards professional support.

Another exciting project is SMART recovery, which stands for Self-Management and Recovery Training and is a self-empowering support group for people recovering from addiction. The project is something that has never been done in Fort William before.

After the presentations there was a buffet lunch and a chance for anyone who wanted to to have an informal chat with staff or directors.