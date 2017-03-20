Kinlochleven Primary School gets ready to welcome Syrian refugees

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Oban Times – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

Kinlochleven Primary School pupils are getting ready to welcome children from the Syrian refugee families coming to live in the village this spring.

Children from the school’s nursery have made welcome banners and primary one, two and three pupils have decorated gift bags which will contain drawing and art materials, toys and books.

Kinlochleven Primary School head teacher Heather Thomson thanked Liza Heriot and Kate McDade who work in the nursery for all their extra work preparing the banners.

Everyone at the school, which was named a Rights Respecting School last June, has been learning about life as a refugee child through assemblies and global citizenship work.

Ms Thomson told The Oban Times: ‘Everyone has been working very hard and are very excited to welcome the children and families to our school when they arrive.’

Four Syrian families are coming to Kinlochleven as part of the Highland Council’s commitment to house 25 to 30 Syrian refugee families before 2020.