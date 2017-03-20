Community helps to bring one-of-a-kind ferry back for the summer

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Oban Times – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

A Highland community has raised more than £5,000 towards repairs of the last manually-operated turntable ferry in existence.

The Glenachulish ferry, which operates from Glenelg to Skye, underwent £80,000 of repairs this winter after having to have its 40-year-old boat’s wheelhouse replaced.

But the cost of the wheelhouse was more than expected and the Isle of Skye Ferry Community Interest Company, which operates the ferry, had a shortfall of £5,000.

Glenachulish Preservation Trust (Skye Ferry Charity) paid £30,000 towards the replacement while the remainder from the company itself.

And last month the community interest company launched an appeal for donations to the repairs, running a week-long online campaign to raise the extra funds.

Business development officer Jo Crawford said: ‘We have 5,000 likes on the Original Glenelg to Skye Ferry Facebook page, so we set out thinking if everyone donates £1 we will reach our target.’

But a massive £5,550 was raised during the week – exceeding the company’s expectations.

Ms Crawford said: ‘People were so generous during the appeal and we got 32 donations of more than £50.’

Now the Glenachulish, which was originally built for service in Ballachulish before the bridge was constructed, is gearing up to start the season on April 10.

Ms Crawford told The Oban Times: ‘This was a major development for the ferry and a huge part of its preservation. The ferry is a real lifeline for the people who live here and is a tourist attraction in its own right.’

The ferry, which attracts visitors from all over the world, carries around 35,000 passengers every season.

She continued: ‘This is a real indicator of support for the ferry without a shadow of a doubt. It is living heritage and held in such high affection by the community.

‘Everyone is really excited about her starting the season. Glenelg totally changes when the ferry is here, because during the winter there is one road in and out, but everything gets livelier when it comes back. People love it.’