An Lanntair host exhibition of island-inspired arts.

Stornoway arts venue An Lanntair is currently hosting an exhibition of student works based on Lewis and Harris.

Ropes of Sand focuses on pieces by students on the Masters programme, Art, Space and Nature (ASN) which reflect on a field trip they took to the islands in October last year with programme director Donald Urquhart.

ASN is run from Edinburgh College of Art at the University of Edinburgh. Established in 2003, is a multi-disciplinary course incorporating the visual arts, architectural and environmental practice.

Following the trip they had developed preliminary works which they presented at the Tent Gallery in Edinburgh and they have now returned to the islands to show the final pieces.

The Ropes of Sand exhibition opened on Friday March 17 and runs until Saturday April 8.