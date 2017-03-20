£1 million aquaculture project for Highlands and Islands

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Oban Times – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

A £1 million pilot project to boost aquaculture in the Highlands and Islands has been approved by HIE.

The 30-month programme will be run by Highlands and Islands Entgerprise in conjunction with Scottish Aquaculture Innovation Centre (SAIC) and is targeted at helping small- to medium-sized enterprises achieve ‘greater commercialisation’ of new products and services, which is said will have a ‘positive and sustainable economic and social impact’.

Projects are expected to boost industry turnover in the region by around £8 million and create up to 50 jobs.