Search begins for Scotland’s young ambassadors

A search has begun for 200 young ambassadors aged eight to 26 for Scotland’s Year of Young People 2018 (YOYP 2018).

On the milestone of 300 days to go until the year starts, Mark McDonald, Scottish Government minister for childcare and early years, also launched a new website, event funding and the official logo for YOYP 2018.

The ambassadors’ roles will be to ‘ensure people and organisations in their communities know about what’s happening’, and ‘lead on projects and activities to create events and opportunities to celebrate young people’.

Mr McDonald commented: ‘The Year of Young People 2018 will be a great opportunity to showcase one of Scotland’s greatest strengths – our young people. It will be an opportunity to celebrate their amazing talents and achievements and we hope everyone will join in. We want to ensure YOYP is both for and by young people.’

For further information on what’s happening or to apply to be an ambassador and get involved, visit www.yoyp2018.scot.