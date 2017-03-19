Northern Lights captured from Ardnamurchan

A photographer ‘obsessed’ with the northern lights could not believe her luck when she managed to capture them almost on her doorstep.

Ella Kammerath and her husband, who have three children, are originally from Germany but came to Scotland in 2000.

Ella told The Oban Times: ‘It was my heart that brought me here.

‘My husband and I had the idea to move away from Germany. We researched Scotland through a German online forum and we visited three times to learn more. Our third visit was to Fort William in January 2000 and, before the new school year, we were here.’

The family now runs the Salen House B&B on Ardnamurchan which is where Ella took the ‘magical shot’ on March 2.

Ella, who also bakes German goods for her guests and makes soap, explained: ‘I keep track on when the Aurora Borealis might be visible via Facebook and the radio.

‘I could not believe how strong it was on that night.

‘This is the first time I have seen the lights this year.

‘The pictures would have been better but my hands were shaking so much because I was so excited. Next time I will try to be more calm.’

She added: ‘At times I have waited up to an hour for mist to clear to try to take the perfect shot and other times I have been running to capture a sunset before it changes.

‘Before moving to Scotland I had never been into photography but now I do not go anywhere without my camera.’