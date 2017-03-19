Mallaig schools decision delayed

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Oban Times – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

Plans for cluster management of schools in the Mallaig Area School Group (ASG) have been further delayed by the Highland Council.

The Education, Children and Adult Services Committee met on March 1 when it was noted a management proposal for the Mallaig associated school grouping will be presented to the committee in June.

The committee also approved plans for a second phase of consultation and implementation of the management of schools programme.

Jim Steven, head of education, said: ‘We need further consultation with Mallaig ASG to take account of the island’s dimension and will come back to the June committee with further proposals.’