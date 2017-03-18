View from the Chamber: fighting for local businesses

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Oban Times – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

Lochaber Chamber of Commerce represents more than 200 businesses and has to plot a path between varying interests.

But by and large the chamber, led by businesses and working for business, is firmly on the right path.

Though it can require time and a little investment, becoming a chamber of commerce member is a great opportunity to increase the reputation and reach of your business, and also to make a difference in your community.

No matter what your expertise, you are sure to make new business contacts through your local chamber, and expand your company’s visibility through a variety of channels.

By working together to reach common goals, and collectively advocating for favourable trading conditions, accessible and relevant skills development, worker housing, digital, mobile and transport infrastructure and more, chamber members also help improve the local business community as a whole.

Attending chamber of commerce events can help you stay up to date on issues that affect the community – and events can take on a range of shapes and sizes, with attendees from all industries and backgrounds.

If you want to see what becoming a member of a chamber of commerce is all about before taking the plunge, be our guest. For details, go to membership@lochaberchamber.co.uk.