Spotlight deserves the highest praise
Sir,
Thank you The Oban Times for your generous picture spread and crit of Spotlight’s Spamalot. As a former member and continuing associate of this company’s works, I cannot speak highly enough of their very high standards.
This show was sure to demand courage and dedication in its execution and I can’t praise them enough for giving their delighted and spellbound audiences a production which matched not only this country’s top amateur groups but professional ones as well.
They deserve the highest accolades.
W Raymond Shaw,
Glasgow.