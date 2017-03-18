Spotlight deserves the highest praise

Sir,

Thank you The Oban Times for your generous picture spread and crit of Spotlight’s Spamalot. As a former member and continuing associate of this company’s works, I cannot speak highly enough of their very high standards.

This show was sure to demand courage and dedication in its execution and I can’t praise them enough for giving their delighted and spellbound audiences a production which matched not only this country’s top amateur groups but professional ones as well.

They deserve the highest accolades.

W Raymond Shaw,

Glasgow.