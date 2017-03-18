Installation of bronze Ford is still on course

Sir,

I write in response to the recent letter from B M R Green of Roshven suggesting that the Highland Council should be spending £89,000 on the rural bus service twixt Acharacle and Lochailort – rather than on ‘the Bronze Ford’ planned for Fort William’s Cameron Square.

Though we can offer sympathy for those reliant on this bus service, redirecting Highland Council funds from this unique piece of street architecture will not save the bus service.

For three years the Ben Nevis Model T Ford Project Group has been fundraising to have cast and installed a full-size replica of the Model T Ford driven by Henry Alexander to the summit of Ben Nevis in 1911.

Your correspondent is misinformed that the Highland Council is the major donor to this project. A sum of £60,000 is currently banked and firmly pledged, all of which has been raised from our efforts and private donations. Among the many donors, nine-year-old Taylor Coull and his grandfather Les from Keith climbed Ben Nevis raising £1,500.

In the event that we are awarded a further sum from a rurally directed European fund we will be on course to unveil the Bronze Ford in May 2018.

The Highland Council has been very supportive in assisting with the procurement process but its financial commitment totals £3,000 only.

We believe that the Bronze Ford will be a significant attraction to Fort William and Lochaber, enhancing civic pride and will be a link in a Bronze Trail from ‘Sair Feet’ at the West End to the Commando Memorial at Spean Bridge.

Chris Robinson,

Chairman, Ben Nevis Model T Ford

Project Group.