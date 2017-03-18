How well do you know the area?

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Oban Times – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

Oban Times readers are invited to send in their photographs of mystery locations around Argyll for our new weekly competition to guess ‘Where is this?’

This week where is this was sent in by reader John Speirs.

The answer, and winner, will be published in next week’s paper and on our website, and any fiendish photographs can be emailed to editor@obantimes.co.uk.

Last week’s picture showed a marker between the north and railway piers in Oban Bay but no one correctly identified it.