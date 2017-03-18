Fish farm pesticides are toxic

Sir,

Government plans to double salmon farming are encouraging fish farm proposals in unsuitable places – for example, Dounie on the Sound of Jura, by Kames Fish Farming.

A damning new study proves the fish farm pesticide emamectin benzoate (SLICE), kills crustaceans far from salmon cages. Some poisoned lobsters, crabs and prawns are destined for our plates. SLICE is toxic to mammals and birds too, yet the Scottish Salmon Producers’ Organisation claims farmed salmon are a sustainable, healthy food. It urged the Scottish Environment Protection Agency (SEPA) not to comment on the study, saying it could ‘damage all our reputations’.

After campaigners discovered the results, SEPA announced a review but not a ban, yet SLICE has effects on ‘at the scale of sea lochs’ and no safe dose. Kames’s SEPA application includes using SLICE at Dounie.

Wild salmon and sea trout use Dounie bay, breeding in the nearby River Add. Sea lice from fish farms can kill them.

Dounie is inside Knapadale National Scenic Area and a Marine Protected Area. Scottish Natural Heritage has objected to its impact on protected wildlife, so has Argyll and Bute MSP Michael Russell. How many reasons does a place need to be protected from a toxic fish farm?

For information follow the Friends of the Sound of Jura on Facebook.

John Aitchison, Lottie Goodlet

and Hans Unkles,

Friends of the Sound of Jura,

Tayvallich.