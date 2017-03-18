Days gone by – VE Day in 1945

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Oban Times – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

There were celebrations across the country to mark Victory in Europe Day at the close of hostilities in the Second World War and among the street parties was one in Glenshellach Terrace. This picture was sent to The Oban Times by Ann Lloyd, whose grandmother is among those in the photograph.