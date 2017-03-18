Care home dog William gets a new lease of life

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Oban Times – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

Fort William care home dog William has had his long-awaited hip replacement.

The resident Invernevis care home dog received a new right hip at the end of last month after he travelled to Fife-based East Neuk Veterinary Clinic with primary carer Lucille Brooks.

Staff and friends of the care home had been fundraising for months. Around £8,000 was raised towards the cost of the operation through a JustGiving page and various community fundraisers.

Even the vet performing William’s operation had seen the celebrity dog’s appeal on the news and was feeling the pressure.

Speaking to The Oban Times Lucille said: ‘East Neuk Veterinary Clinic gave William excellent care. He had to stay in for a few more days than we expected and that was a real worry because we thought how much extra is this going to cost, but the vets gave us £1,000 off the price of William’s operation. For them to give us such a massive discount was just amazing.’

William is now back at Invernevis with his beloved residents and recovering well. ‘He is just amazing,’ said Lucille. ‘He hasn’t limped or anything, he just went running back in quite the thing. You can see he is a much happier dog. William has four weeks recovery ahead of him before he can start going out on short walks again and will return to Fife in eight weeks for x-rays.

Lucille added: ‘We want to thank East Neuk and everyone in the community who helped fundraise for William.’