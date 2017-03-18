Accusations are insult to readers

Sir,

May I make an observation for the benefit of Alastair Redman of Islay (Letters, The Oban Times, March 2)?

Repeating an inexactitude weekly over several months does not make it true. I do know something of the workload accomplished by our MP Brendan O’Hara and that of our local MSP and Brexit minister Michael Russell, and I am certain that they both give great value in the ‘day job’.

If Mr Redman has a specific example of any neglectful practice perpetrated by either of these gentlemen or by any other SNP elected member, then let him state it.

His current practice of non-specific accusations is inaccurate, repetitive and insulting to the readership.

The SNP stated in its UK general election manifesto in 2015 that if circumstances changed, it might seek a referendum. It was hugely successful in that election, reducing Tory, Labour and Lib-Dems to just one MP each.

Since then, circumstances could hardly have changed more.

Dot Macdonald,

Arisaig,

Crannag A Mhinisteir, Oban.