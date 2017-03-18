Accusations are insult to readers

Argyll and Bute MP Brendan O'Hara.
Argyll and Bute MP Brendan O'Hara.

Want to read more?

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Oban Times – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

Already a subscriber?

 

Subscribe Now

Sir,
May I make an observation for the benefit of Alastair Redman of Islay (Letters, The Oban Times, March 2)?
Repeating an inexactitude weekly over several months does not make it true. I do know something of the workload accomplished by our MP Brendan O’Hara and that of our local MSP and Brexit minister Michael Russell, and I am certain that they both give great value in the ‘day job’.
If  Mr Redman has a specific example of any neglectful practice perpetrated by either of these gentlemen or by any other SNP elected member, then let him state it.
His current practice of non-specific accusations is inaccurate, repetitive and insulting to the readership.
The SNP stated in its UK general election manifesto in 2015 that if circumstances changed, it might seek a referendum. It was hugely successful in that election, reducing Tory, Labour and Lib-Dems to just one MP each.
Since then, circumstances could hardly have changed more.
Dot Macdonald,
Arisaig,
Crannag A Mhinisteir, Oban.

Read more about:

Related Articles