Volunteers sought to help beautify Nether Lochaber

Nether Lochaber Community Association (NLCA) is looking for people to look after flower tubs and planters.

Jennifer Grant from NLCA said: ‘We hope to replace all the current tubs with half barrels or new planters. If, however, this does not happen in time for this season, we are looking for residents to adopt a tub.

‘Tasks will be allocated depending on the state of the tub. Paint will be provided, then volunteers can pick a dry spell of their choice to paint the tub and clear debris ahead of planting.’

There are no set dates for sprucing up the tubs but NLCA hopes to have them all done by the end of April. It is hoped to carry out the planting on Sunday May 7. Plants will be provided or volunteers can use their own.

After this, it is hoped the volunteers will maintain the tub or planter and look after the plants.

NLCA is a newly-formed organisation which aims to improve the area for residents and visitors.

A spokesperson added: ‘Please let us know which tub you and your friends wish to adopt so we can update our information.’