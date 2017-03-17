Prosecutor urges jury to convict fatal crash driver

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Oban Times – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

A prosecutor today (Friday) urged a jury to convict a driver of killing a vet in a collision on Mull.

Thomas Wainwright, 27, denies causing the death of 29-year-old Theresa Wade on the A849 near to Craignure on October 28, 2015, by dangerous driving.

It is alleged Wainwright was driving a hired Maserati on the wrong side of the road at speeds of up to 95mph while under the influence of alcohol and unfit to drive.

At the High Court in Glasgow advocate depute Tim Niven-Smith, prosecuting, told the jurors: ‘I would urge you to convict Mr Wainwright.’

Defence QC Ian Duguid told the jury that the accused’s position is that Ms Wade was driving on the wrong side of the road and he swerved to avoid her. He added that there was no suggestion by witnesses at the crash scene that Wainwright was under the influence of alcohol.

In evidence, Wainwright told the jury that he swerved over onto the wrong side of the road to try to avoid her and she also swerved over. The result, he said, was that when they collided her van was on the correct side of the road and his was on the wrong side.

Wainwright admitted having alcohol that day, but said he was drinking slowly and giving the alcohol time to get out of his system.

He told the jurors that he had a clear head when he got into the Maserati outside the Craignure Inn and said he would not have driven otherwise.

The jury when it comes to make its deliberations has only one charge to consider – causing death by dangerous driving.

Wainwright has admitted failing to provide a specimen of breath at Craignure Police Office on October 29, 2015.

A charge of performing ‘doughuts’ with the high performance car and driving the wrong way round a roundabout and on the wrong side of the road on various occasions between October 24 and 27, last year, on Mull was withdrawn by the Crown.

The court is not sitting on Monday and the judge’s charge to the jury will take place on Tuesday.