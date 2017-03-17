Opinion: Martin Laing tells drivers in Oban to stop moaning

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Oban Times – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

THERE has been a fair degree of grumbling about the anticipated disruption to traffic in Oban town centre as a result of the demolition of the Harbour Bowl building.

The Shore Street edifice is coming down to make way for a new Premier Inn which will boast 81 bedrooms.

For goodness sake, stop moaning. Yes, there will be added disruption – some say chaos – but that is a small price to pay for the removal of an eyesore abandoned building and the investment being made by Premier Inn.

The addition of a large new hotel will only be good for the town, increasing, as it will, the number of rooms available for visitors and the attendant boost to the local economy.

Oh, and there’s the not insignificant fact that the hotel will also provide many jobs, thus benefiting local people.

The traffic disruption will be temporary but the huge boost for Oban will be permanent.

Ann is still the victim of planning blunder

IT SEEMS that an agreement has been reached which brings to a close the long-running saga of the planning blunder that blighted Ann Colthart’s life.

Argyll and Bute Council apologised for its cock-up in breaching its own planning guidelines by granting permission for houses to be built too close to Ann’s home in Connel.

Now the council has issued a joint statement with Ann saying it will ‘assist Miss Ann Colthart in making alterations to her home to mitigate the loss of privacy and enjoyment that she feels she has suffered’. It adds that the ‘agreement will not include a cash settlement’.

It also says: ‘The council and Miss Ann Colthart have agreed that the terms of the agreement when finalised will remain confidential and that no further statements will be made on the matter by either party.’

Ann may now be the subject of what is tantamount to a gagging order as part of the agreement but, thankfully, I am not.

Ann has been very poorly treated by the council throughout this episode. No doubt the planning department which messed up so spectacularly will be heaving a huge sigh of relief that the problem has been hushed up.

Those responsible should still hang their heads in shame – as should the shilpit councillors who ducked their responsibility by granting retrospective permission for the construction.

