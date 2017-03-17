New faces will feature at 20th Lorn Drama Festival

This year’s Lorn Drama Festival will take place over three nights from March 29 to 31 in the Corran Halls.

The festival draws on dramatic talent from all over Argyll, from Campbeltown to Dalmally, and particularly welcomes a new team from Seil. As usual, there is a strong youth element with societies producing very different plays. Benderloch’s time-travelling adventure Prof’s Big Idea by Geoff Bamber is a fun play for a young cast, while Taynuilt’s Remembrance is a poignant and at times disturbing account of teenage soldiers in the Great War.

The adult plays also show a breadth of subject matter and locations. Comedies from Lochgilp­head, Accent, Dalmally and Seil take the audience from Spain to a desert island via an urban roundabout and a drama club hall. Taynuilt Drama Society are presenting Trio by James Saunders, a slightly surreal piece featuring a trio of musicians.

A Separate Peace by Tom Stoppard is being performed by Benderloch Adults. This bittersweet play follows a man looking for peace and quiet in an unconventional way.

The performances will be adjudicated by Dave Bennet. Dave is an experienced actor, director and lecturer in theatre and drama. He has developed courses for the SQA and is a senior external verifier in drama and theatre arts. As well as teaching the next generation of professionals, Dave has a very strong interest in amateur drama and delivers workshops to amateur groups on acting and directing.

So come along to the Corran Halls at the end of March, enjoy a great evening’s entertainment, and give your support to the teams, young and old, who have worked so hard to put on their plays.