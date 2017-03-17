Mull pub wins top award

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Oban Times – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

An Isle of Mull pub has been crowned the friendliest in Scotland at Scottish tourism’s equivalent of the Oscars.

Macgochans of Tobermory picked up Friendliest Pub/Bar at the Scottish Thistle Awards national final last Thursday, March 16.

And Oban Winter Festival received a special commendation in the Caledonian MacBrayne – Best Cultural Event or Festival category.

The ceremony, held during Scottish Tourism Week, took place at the Edinburgh International Conference Centre and was hosted by TV presenter and Deacon Blue drummer Dougie Vipond and former Miss Scotland Jennifer Reoch.

Thistle judges said Macgochans focuses on customer service and an ‘excellent use of social media’ by the in-house team. They also commended the business’s support for local producers and suppliers.

Neil Morrison, owner of Macgochans, said: ‘We pride ourselves on providing a true Scottish island welcome, so to get national recognition for this, and win Scotland’s Friendliest Bar is an absolute inspiration to the team that they can achieve great things. We are continually trying to improve on what we do and this award drives us forward in our pursuit to make each customer experience something special.’

The four other Argyll and Bute finalists up for awards – The Majestic Line (Scotland) Ltd for Best Accommodation Provider, NVA’s Hinterland and Oban Winter Festival for Caledonian MacBrayne for Best Cultural Event or Festival, and Mull Eagle Watch for Scotland CAN DO Award for Innovation In Tourism – were just pipped at the post.

David Adams McGilp, regional director at VisitScotland, said: ‘Huge congratulations to Macgochans for being crowned Scotland’s friendliest pub. The team behind this great business – and indeed all of our wonderful finalists from Argyll and Bute – have achieved so much to get all the way through to the national finals of these prestigious awards.

‘Their successes demonstrate that the region boasts some of the very best tourism and hospitality businesses in Scotland and the industry here certainly has the passion as well as the capability of delivering an unforgettable first-class experience for our visitors.’

This year the Scottish Thistle Awards received a record-breaking number of entries, totalling 715, amounting to a 16% increase on last year.

Left to right are Dougie Vipond; Neil Morrison, owner of MacGochans; Gill Ross, general manager of MacGochans; presenter Paul Waterson, chief executive of the Scottish Licensed Trade Association; and Jennifer Reoch.