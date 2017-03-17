Lochawe SWI welcomes visitors

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Oban Times – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

Members of Lochawe Scottish Women’s Institute welcomed visitors from Glenorchy and Taynuilt branches to a demonstration by Kay MacDonald of cocktails and ‘mocktails’, the latter without alcohol, on Wednesday March 1.

Kay was enthusiastic and entertaining and everyone enjoyed the evening sampling a French martini, white lady, godfather, Bahama mama, St Clements and pomegranate surprise.

Hostesses for the evening were Jeni Rankin, Ann Hay and Janet Buchanan, who gave the vote of thanks.

Pat MacLeod was the winner of this month’s competition for a knitted scarf and of last month’s jar of lemon curd.