Learners are in a class of their own

Western Isles leads the nation in good outcomes for school leavers, newly released information shows.

Learners in Eilean Siar are outperforming their national counterparts. The Scottish Government’s Initial Destinations of Senior Phase School Leavers, published on March 7, shows Eilean Siar has, at 97.6 per cent, the highest percentage of senior phase pupils in a positive destination in Scotland.

The Local Government Bench­-

marking Framework (outlining the performance of councils in Scotland in a range of measures) and the Insight National Benchmarking Measures (describing the attainment of leavers in S4-S6) indicate that at the senior phase (S4-S6) and in a number of elements of the BGE (Broad General Education), the performance of children and young people in Eilean Siar is consistently higher than national averages.

Councillor Catriona Stewart, chairwoman of Education and Children’s Services, said: ‘We are very pleased to hear of the latest figures which confirm learners in the Western Isles are outperforming their national counterparts. We have fantastic schools which have been purpose-built.’