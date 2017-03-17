Kennedy loses seat on Crofting Commission

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Oban Times – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

Controversial Colin Kennedy has been ousted from the Crofting Commission, of which he was convener, after narrowly losing an election.

Mr Kennedy has been replaced on the commission’s South-West Highlands region by Billy Neilson, who won by two votes.

The count for the commission elections took place on Lewis. This is only the second time crofters have had an opportunity to elect commissioners, who serve five-year terms. The first elections to the board of crofting’s regulatory body were held in 2012.

The election involves six constituencies in Argyll, the Highlands and Western and Northern isles. They are East Highlands, Orkney and Caithness, Shetland, South West Highlands and West Highlands.

The results so far: Billy Neilson beat Mr Kennedy to win South-West Highlands, Iain Maciver won the Western Isles, Rod Mackenzie won the East Highlands and Mairi Mackenzie was elected in the West Highlands.