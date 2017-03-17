Joseph is back in the saddle

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Oban Times – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

Oban Cycles owners Christina Turtle and Mark Cardwell hand over a new bike to Joseph Hunter with his friend Greig Morrison, who helped raise money to replace his stolen one.

Joseph’s beloved £500 bicycle was stolen last month while he visited his brother in Nelson Road, Oban. A JustGiving campaign to replace his bike raised its £500 target in under 36 hours.

Oban Cycles, on George Street, where Joseph is a ‘regular’ and ‘enthusiastic’ customer, donated an extra £100 to buy an even better bike than before – plus a strong padlock.

Joseph donated the £30 surplus, gifted by a railway worker at Oban train station where he helps out, to Cancer Research in memory of his mum and dad who he lost in recent years to the disease.

Joseph thanked everyone for helping to put him back on the road so quickly. ‘They have all been good to me,’ he said.