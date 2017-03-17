Island girls show they are bright sparks

Two young women from Islay are helping one of Scotland’s leading whisky companies develop its workforce for the future through their apprenticeships.

Clare Bell and Ciara McMillan are modern apprentice electricians for global drinks company Diageo and work at its distilleries on the island.

The company sees apprenticeships as key to its future business and has strong links with the local community on Islay. Diageo recruited both Clare and Ciara straight from Islay High School.

Ciara said: ‘I was quite daunted about maybe having to leave the island to find work when I finished school, but the apprenticeship has been great.

‘It means being able to work on Islay and go to college in Glasgow. My apprenticeship has been a good experience and a great way to learn.

‘I would say to anyone to go for an apprenticeship. I think it is one of the best ways to go about getting skilled.’

Her view was echoed by 19-year-old Clare, who also likes the idea of working, earning and learning. ‘Another good thing is how much you learn from your experienced colleagues, who share what they know,’ she said.

Maintenance manager Angus Docherty said employing local people helps Diageo’s succession planning as a number of the company’s current workforce will be looking to retire over the next few years so it wants to prepare.

Angus said: ‘Having this standard of young people coming through is great and also has a very positive impact on the business for those people who are involved in mentoring and helping to train them.’