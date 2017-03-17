Fish farming firm offers careers advice

Scotland’s largest producer of farmed trout has taken part in a jobs fair in Oban to tell local people about the wide range of careers available in the industry in Argyll.

The event, jointly organised by Argyll and Bute Employability Partnership and local MSP Michael Russell, took place in the Corran Halls on Tuesday March 7.

Dawnfresh aims to produce high quality seafood to provide an alternative source of fish that consumers can enjoy, with the company using the event to describe the wide range of careers available with the company.

Dawnfresh is particularly focused on encouraging young people to stay in Argyll with careers in the local area including working in production, technical, fish health and veterinary services, quality and compliance, safety, environmental regulation or administration.

Alison Hutchins, farming operations development manager for Dawnfresh, said: ‘It was fantastic to take part in this careers fair to tell people more about the wide range of jobs Dawnfresh offer at our sites in Argyll at Loch Etive and Loch Awe.

‘Dawnfresh provides high-value, long-term, year-round jobs in rural areas of Scotland which often lack large employers. We place particular emphasis on hiring people from Argyll and are proud that most of our current team are from the local area.

‘We take their development seriously and invest heavily in training and skills as we believe this allows them not only to be more effective employees but to play key roles in their community, using the knowledge and experience they gain with us to give something back to the wider community.’