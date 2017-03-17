Fatal blaze at man’s home on Barra

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Oban Times – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

A 51-year-old man has died following a house fire on the Isle of Barra in the Outer Hebrides this morning (Friday).

The man is yet to be formally identified, but his next of kin have been informed. No-one else has been injured.

Police were called to the serious house fire at St Barr’s Crescent, Barra, at around 6.25am on Friday, March 17.

Scottish Fire and Rescue Service personnel also attended and the fire was extinguished.

Inspector Roddy Mackay said: ‘A joint investigation with the fire service will be carried out and inquiries are at a very early stage.’