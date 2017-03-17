Choir warms up for Mòd with concert

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Oban Times – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

As part of the run up to next year’s Mòd, Oban International Gaelic Choir entertained a sell-out audience in St Mun’s Church Hall, Dunoon, last Saturday.

Under their conductor Sileas Sinclair, 20 choir members made the journey to Dunoon, and gave a delightful program of choral, solo and duet performances, with musical interludes by Sileas on accordion accompanied by Ronnie Pirie on guitar.

The soloists included Mòd gold medallist Mary Catherine MacNeill, as well as other members of the choir, with one from Kernow in Cornwall, and even one from Switzerland. No ceilidh would be complete without a strùpag (tea and home baking), which was had at the interval.

May 20 sees the return of the Atomaig Piseag (Ladies) Choir who are noted for their unusual arrangements.