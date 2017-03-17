Cheers to a decade of distilling

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Oban Times – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

It is 10 years since Ardbeg’s Mickey Heads took charge of the single malt distillery on Islay.

In 2007, when Mickey was appointed, Ardbeg was a very different place from the one the malt’s following knows today.

Saved by the Glenmorangie Company only a decade previously, it would require years of devotion to complete the distillery’s resurgence. With Islay native Mickey at the forefront, however, Ardbeg has gone from strength to strength.

In honour of Mickey’s decade, the distillery calls on whisky fans to join in a three cheers, with a nose, taste and toast.

Ardbeggians are invited to film and share their cheers with the hashtag #3cheers, to be part of a special anniversary surprise for Mickey which the distillery is keeping under wraps for now.