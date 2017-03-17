Brochure launched to support armed forces community

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Oban Times – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

A guide to services for members of the armed forces community in the Highlands has been launched by Poppyscotland.

Northern Pathways: A Guide to Services for the Armed Forces Community in the North of Scotland provides information about services, advice and support available to those who have served, those still serving and their families in line with the national Armed Forces Covenant.

The guide is divided into six chapters, covering areas such as housing, money, employment, education and training, and health, care and wellbeing.

Writing in the foreword, Scottish Government Veterans Minister Keith Brown MSP said: ‘The Highlands of Scotland and the surrounding areas have always been a strong recruiting ground for the Armed Forces, with research suggesting that the North of Scotland is home to approximately 20 per cent of Scotland’s Armed Forces.

‘It is therefore essential that we empower these individuals with the knowledge of the support that is available to them and I firmly believe that this guide achieves this.’

Councillor Roddy Balfour, left, Councillor Carolyn Caddick, Major Alec Rose 7 SCOTS, Poppyscotland Welfare Services Manager Nina Semple, and Councillor Chris Tuke t11 poppies 1no