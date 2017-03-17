Ardnamurchan pupils make school proud with charity efforts

Ardnamurchan High School pupils have been supporting local charities as part of a new project which saw one benefit by £3,000.

The Youth Philanthropy Initiative (YPI), sponsored by the Wood Foundation, is a secondary school programme which connects young people to social issues, local charities and philanthropy at a pivotal stage in their adolescence.

As part of the programme, S3 pupils invited representatives from Disability Sport, Lochaber Cancer and Palliative Care Trust, and Lochaber Hope to the school to hear more about what they do. In groups, and during their religious and moral education classes,

the students conducted their own research, liaised with charity contacts and prepared presentations.

On Friday March 3, the presentations were judged by a panel made up of head teacher Christopher Millar-Craig, community partner Catriona Hunter, head girl Charlie Pleming and deputy head girl Hannah Hunter.

Ben Gregg, Charlotte Prosser, Iona Cameron and Duncan Morgan made up the winning team, representing Lochaber Hope, who were presented with £3,000 from YPI .

Mr Millar-Craig said: ‘I was very proud of all pupils who took this initiative so seriously and have contributed to the school giving something back to the wider community by raising the profile of local charities working with people in need.’

The process was overseen by Calum MacSween, the Highlands and Islands representative for YPI Scotland. He added: ‘There was a lovely atmosphere at the final and the school is right to be proud of them all.’