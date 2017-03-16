Winter Festival raises £1.9m

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Oban Times – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

Oban’s sixth Winter Festival in November raised £1.9 million for the local economy, and £22,000 for charity, according to its annual report.

An estimated 20,000 people overall attended the 10-day festival, which celebrates Oban’s unique culture and community, with 3,000 spectators watching the reindeer parade alone, representing an increase on the previous year.

The festival also aims to boost local businesses, but the report noted spending on gifts had dropped slightly from £102 to £90. However, there was an increase in visitors and residents eating out.

Last year, the Year of Architecture, Innovation and Design, saw a sculpture nicknamed McCaig’s Enigma installed on George Street. The committee thanked everyone for creating a ‘fabulous festival’.

The Winter Festival committee are finalists at two awards ceremonies tonight (Thursday March 16), at the Thistle Awards in Edinburgh International Conference Centre and in the Scottish Rural Awards in Edinburgh’s Dynamic Earth.