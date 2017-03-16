Tobermory youngster wins name game with ‘Miss Hoolie’

A pupil from Tobermory Primary School has etched his name in history and secured £500 for his school after wining a competition to name a wind turbine on Mull.

Cailean Maclean suggested the name Miss Hoolie ‘because this was a Balamory character and “hoolie” is Scottish for very windy’.

Tobermory was the backdrop for the famous BBC television show , Balamory.

The primary seven pupil’s name was engraved on to a specially designed plaque and attached to the turbine, which was installed by Absolute Solar and Wind on behalf of Argyll and Bute Council.

Tobermory primary received a £500 cheque to support the school’s science, technology, engineering and maths (STEM) projects.

There were a total of 71 name suggestions from local primary schools including Lochdonhead, Tobermory, Ulva and Bunessan.

Councillor for Oban South and the Isles, Roddy McCuish, was tasked with the difficult decision of picking the Name The Turbine contest winner.

‘I can’t think of a more appropriate name for a wind turbine on Mull,’ Councillor McCuish said.

‘Young Cailean Maclean has to be congratulated on being so imaginative.

I like the fact that Miss Hoolie is linked to the local area because of the Balamory connection and also linked to the weather, which is particularly meaningful and essential for the turbine to generate lots of power. ‘The wind turbine that Absolute Solar and Wind has installed with the council delivery team is a welcome addition and paves the way for the future of the energy output on Mull.

‘There is no doubt that it will deliver real benefits for the community and it is great to see so many young people engaging with the very important subject of sustainability.’

Managing director of Absolute Solar and Wind, Graham Provest, said: ‘It is humbling to see so much interest from the young people in the future of energy production.

‘It is a priority for Absolute Solar and Wind to encourage and promote understanding of carbon reducing and sustainable energy.

‘I hope Cailean has had a great day and we look forward to hearing what interesting projects the school embarks on with the donation towards their STEM activities.’