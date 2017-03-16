Rowan Atkinson spotted in Lochaber

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Oban Times – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

Rowan Atkinson has been spotted in Lochaber over the past couple of weeks.

The actor, known for his roles as Mr Bean, Johnny English and Blackadder, visited Strontian Post Office.

A staff member said: ‘He was in last week. I had a chat with him and he seemed a nice sort of chap.’

Mr Atkinson was also spotted in Morrisons in Fort William and at the town’s bus station.

A spokesperson for PBJ Management, which represents him, said they were not aware of him currently filming in the area.