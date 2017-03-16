Preparations well under way for Oban’s Easter Fèis

There isn’t long left to register for this year’s Easter Fèis.

Applications for the five-day festival close on Friday March 17, with the event itself running from Monday to Friday, April 3 to 7.

The event, which is being held in Oban Primary campus, is set to attract more than 160 youngsters aged from eight to 18.

They will be able to take part in traditional music classes, as well as dance, Gaelic song and drama, taught by a team of 30 tutors.

Each pupil will be able to take four classes per day in subjects including fiddle, accordion, Gaelic song, whistle, clàrsach, chanter, bagpipes, piano, guitar, pipe band drumming, percussion, Highland/step dancing, drama, art and craft, shinty, as well as group work, composition and sound production.

There will be additional evening classes available for advanced players.

Fèis Latharna chairman Ewan MacDonald said: ‘We are really looking forward to this year’s Easter Fèis and have a great programme of activities and brilliant tutors from all over Scotland lined up.

‘We want this year’s event to be the biggest and best ever – there’s so much on offer and the event has an amazing atmosphere.

‘The Easter Fèis is a great way to get a taste for different instruments and you don’t need your own instrument to take part, as these are provided for everyone.

‘To avoid disappointment, applications should be returned to us by Friday March 17.’

A daytime concert and family ceilidh will take place on Wednesday April 5, at the Argyllshire Gathering hall.

And the fèis finale – the participants’ concert – will take place on Friday April 7 at 2pm at Oban Primary campus, showcasing everything the pupils learned throughout the week.