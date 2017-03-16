Police files with Sergeant Iain MacNicol

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Oban Times – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

Violent struggle

At about 11.45am on Monday March 6, police stopped a man on Soroba Road, Oban. The man was being searched when he allegedly struggled violently with officers and obstructed them.

The man, 37, was arrested and charged, and a report will be sent to the procurator fiscal.

Drugs search

At about 8.40am on Thursday March 9, a flat in McKelvie Road, Oban, was searched by police. A 47-year-old woman was allegedly found to be in possession of cannabis. She was charged and a report will be submitted to the procurator discal.

No licence

At about 8.55pm on Tuesday March 7, on the A85 near Connel, a minibus was stopped by police for a routine check.

Checks revealed that the driver, a man aged 43, allegedly did not have entitlement to drive a minibus and, as a result, there was allegedly no insurance for the vehicle.

The man was charged with the offences and report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal.

Car damaged

On Sunday March 12, a grey Land Rover Freelander, parked in Tesco car park in Oban, was damaged by having its boot panel scratched.

Police are investigating the incident and are appealing for any witnesses or anyone with any information to contact them on 101 or anonymously through Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.