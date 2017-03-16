Plan to move serious court cases to Inverness took place ‘without discussion’

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Oban Times – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

A decision by a court authority to centralise sheriff and jury trials will have ‘huge knock effects’, according to a Fort William lawyer.

Scottish Courts and Tribunals Service (SCTS) has decided that all solemn cases from Fort William and Portree will be heard in Inverness.

A court users meeting was held in Fort William at the beginning of the month but a local solicitor said that this is a decision which was made without discussion.

Hamish Melrose confirmed: ‘All sheriff and jury cases, even the preliminary stuff will be heard in Inverness unless of special circumstances – I have no idea what amounts to special circumstances but I presume it might be due to age of witness or if they are unfit. It all certainly has not been made clear but the plan is for the new system to be in place in two months time.

‘The decision has been made by SCTS because it will make things easier for them. But the other side of the coin is the impacts on witnesses, lawyers and the accused – they will be huge.’

Witnesses involved in solemn cases are entitled to claim expenses from the Procurator Fiscal.

Mr Melrose added: ‘If you think of people from Portree travelling to the mainland as well those from the other side of the water from Fort William, witnesses are going to have to be provided will accommodation.’

Read more in next week’s Oban Times