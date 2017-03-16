Oban extends warm welcome to visiting refugees

More than 30 refugees arrived at the Rockfield Centre at the weekend after travelling to Oban from Glasgow.

A wide variety of food and home baking was supplied by the volunteers who welcomed the visitors with handshakes and hugs.

The special atmosphere that filled the Hut at the Rockfield was heightened when one refugee from the Sudan started to sing, and was joined by others in the group. Soon everyone as chanting and clapping to the rhythm of the exotic song.

The warmth and welcome of the volunteers from Oban to the refugees and the refugees to the people of the town was tangible.

One refugee claimed: ‘Oban is the friendliest place on earth,’ to the acclaim of his friends.

As the group left the Rockfield to go to the beach and MacCaig’s Tower, plans and promises were made for a return visit.