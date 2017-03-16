New lease of life for Lochaber Times

The Oban Times has announced today, Thursday March 16, that its Lochaber newspaper is to be given a new, more appropriate name – the Lochaber Times from March 23.

The newspaper and website has been running as the northern edition of The Oban Times since family-owned publisher Wyvex Media Ltd purchased the Lochaber News in October last year.

Susan Windram, group editor for The Oban Times, said: ‘We work very closely with the local community and changing the newspaper title to include the name of the area was a very important point raised by the public.

‘We fully agree and, as the main local news source for Lochaber, it makes perfect sense to change the title to the Lochaber Times. Having our new fully-staffed premises on Fort William High Street and a new local name is a strong reflection of our dedication to delivering the best local news service for the Lochaber community.’

Keith McIntrye, operations director for Wyvex Media, added: ‘We hope this change will further communicate our commitment to ensure that a strong local publishing presence remains a vital part of the Lochaber community. Renaming the paper and meeting the needs of our local readers was an obvious decision to make and we look forward to delivering news as the Lochaber Times.’

Readers can purchase printed and digital versions of the Lochaber Times every Thursday or access news stories from Lochaber seven days a week online by visiting www.lochabertimes.co.uk.