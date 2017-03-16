Investigation launched at Fort William school after ‘substance found’

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Oban Times – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

Two pupils have been excluded from Lochaber High School after an alleged drug incident took place on Tuesday (March 14).

The Highland Council (HC) said it works very closely with with parents and partner agencies to educate children about the dangers of substance misuse and the importance of making the right choices.

HC added: ‘Following an alleged drug-related incident in school on March 14, a report was made to Police Scotland who are carrying out investigations. Due to the ongoing police investigations, we are unable to provide any further information regarding this matter.’

A spokesperson from Police Scotland confirmed they are following positive lines of inquiry ‘after a substance was found within a school in Fort William’.

Parents of all pupils have been informed about the incident.