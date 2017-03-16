Click Here for Announcements 16/03/17

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Oban Times – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

BIRTHS

ROSS – Findlay and Marsaili (née Fraser) are delighted to announce the birth of their son, Sorley Fraser on February 26, 2017 at the Royal Alexandra Hopsital, Paisley. First grandchild for Stephen and Kareen Ross, Lochawe and a second grandson for Mamie and Alasdair Fraser, Isle of Lewis. A very welcome 9th great-grandchild for Nana Potter, Taynuilt.

DEATHS

ALLAWAY – On March 10, 2017, at the Highland Hospice, Inverness, Edward (Johnny). Beloved husband of Marilyn, loving father of David and Stephen and a much loved grandpa. Funeral service on Thursday March 23 at 2pm at Inverness Crematorium. All friends welcome to attend, family flowers only please. Donations appreciated for Highland Hospice at the service or may be forwarded to the Funeral Directors, John Fraser & Son, Lovat House, High Street, Dingwall, IV15 9TF.

BERGIUS – Peacefully at home, Achnaha, Glenbarr, on March 3, 2017, Adam Bergius DSC, in his 92nd year, beloved husband of the late Fiona, devoted father of Charles, Cara, Peter, Johnny and Pol and a loving grandfather and great grandfather. Service will be held in A’Chleit Church, on Saturday, March 18 at 1.00pm, funeral thereafter to Patchan Cemetery. Friends please accept this intimation and invitation.

GEMMELL – Very suddenly but peacefully at his home, surrounded by his family, on Saturday, March 11, 2017, in his 61st year, Lorn, a loving husband, father, papa, brother and uncle. Funeral service will be held at Oban Parish Church, Glencruitten Road, Oban, on Friday, March, 17 at 1.00 p.m.

MACGREGOR – On March 12, 2017, peacefully at Mid Argyll Hospital, Lochgilphead, Rae MacGregor, née MacLaren, in her 88th year, beloved wife of the late Peter MacGregor, much loved sister of Charlie and John, a dear sister-in-law and aunt to all the family. Funeral service at Inveraray Parish Church, on Monday, March 20 at 11.00am, interment thereafter at Glen Shira Cemetery, to which all friends are respectfully invited. Family flowers only please, donations if desired to Inveraray Parish Church.

MACPHEE – Peacefully after a short but bravely fought illness in the Belford Hospital, Fort William on Saturday, March 11, 2017, in her 93rd year, with her close family by her side, Janet (Jenny) née Cameron, of Corpach and formerly of ‘Aultmor’, Banavie. Beloved wife of the late Archie, loving mother of Maisie and Dorothy, dear mother-in-law of John, devoted granny of Calum, Neil and Calum’s wife Elaine, proud great-granny of Molly, Archie and Isla, a much loved aunt, great aunt, neighbour and dear friend to many. Jenny will be so sorely missed by all. Funeral Service will be held on Saturday, March 18, 2017 at 1 pm in Kilmallie Free Church of Scotland, Caol; thereafter to Kilmallie Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to Dementia Friendly Ward 1 Belford Hospital can be given at the service or forwarded to John McLellan Funeral Directors, Dudley Road, Fort William PH33 6JB.

MAUGHAN – Sadly but peacefully at her home, after a long battle, surrounded by her closest friends, Anna Cumming in her 69th year. Will be sorely missed. Celebration of Life will take place at the Congregational Church, Tweeddale Street, Oban, on Wednesday March 22, 2017 at 1.00 p.m. A cremation service will follow on Thursday March 23, 2017, at Holytown Crematorium, North Lanarkshire at 12.45 p.m.

RANKIN – Philip Naismith on March 12, 2017 aged 99 and eleven months. Peacefully at home in Ballachulish following an accident. Funeral at Cardross Crematorium on Thursday, March 23 at 1.15 pm.

TIMMINS – Jean Margaret Timmins our much loved mum and auntie left us last Thursday. A celebration of her long life will be held for all her friends and family to attend at Glencruitten Parish Church at 11.30am on Wednesday March 22. Please wear bright and cheery colours and she loved flowers. A gathering of her friends and family will be held in Dunmar Court lounge after the service.

MEMORIAMS

BAYLEY-CONEY – In treasured, loving memories of our dearest friend, respected colleague and grateful benefactors, Ruth Jacqueline, who sadly passed peacefully away on March 19, 2015, aged 85. A dignified modest lady respected and admired as an international illustrator and artist who’s children’s books and artwork gives pleasure to children and readers around the world. Rest in peace beloved Ruth. Our fond memories do not fade and shall not fade.

– From Dr Eleanor, Mark and all her grieving friends.

CAMPBELL – In loving memory of my dear friend Jane Veitch Campbell (Jean), passed away March 5, 2014.

Remembered always.

– Archie Neil Beaton, Tobermory.

CAMPBELL – In loving memory of my dear mother and grandmother, Betty Lyall, who died on March 19, 1979.

Never a day but in our thoughts.

– Inserted by her loving daughter, Ann, Angus, Lorne, Gordon, Gillian.

Ardness, Bunessan. Mull.

FORSYTH – In loving memory of my dear wife Mary (Calac), who passed away March 17, 2012.

Happy memories.

– Jimmy.

FORSYTH – In loving memory of a dear sister, Calac, auntie and great auntie May, who died March 17, 2012,

Loved and remembered everyday.

– Ronnie, Kathleen and family, Ballachulish, East Kilbride and Bridge of Earn.

FORSYTH – In loving memory of a dear sister and aunt Mary (Calac), who passed away March 17, 2012.

Loved and remembered every day. R.I.P.

– Margaret, Kirsteen, Stephen and family.

LAFFERTY – In loving memory of our da John J, who passed away March 15, 1989.

In our thoughts.

– Denise and Kerry.

MACKINNON – Treasured memories of my mother Jessie, who died March 17, 2015 also my father Neil, who died April 30, 1991.

Both sadly missed by us all

Always in our thoughts.

– David, Eileen and all the family.

MACLEAN – In loving memory of Alistair MacLean (Monumental Sculptor), who died March 19, 2016, aged 84 years. Beloved husband to the late Mary MacLean, a much loved and loving dad, paps, papa and father-in-law.

Those we love don’t go away

They walk beside us every day

Unseen, unheard but always near

Still loved, still missed and forever dear.

– Dugald, Arlene and families.

MACLEAN – Fond memories of a dear brother-in-law and uncle Alistair, who died on March 19, 2016. Every day in some small way

Memories of you come our way

Sadly missed.

– Margaret, Archie, Fiona and Duncan.

MACLEAN – Remembering our dear friend Alistair, who passed away March 19, 2016. That song that was sung, was very well sung

Happy memories.

– Don, Mary and family.

MACPHAIL – In loving memory of John, who passed away on March 15, 1995.

Loved and missed every day.

– Dad and Mary.

MACPHERSON – In loving memory of Sandra, died March 17, 2013. Always in our thoughts.

– Donald and family.

SCOTT – In loving memory of Jimmy, dear husband, dad, grandad and great-grandad, died on March 15, 2005.

Always in our thoughts.

– Jessie and family.