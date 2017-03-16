Can Scotland keep the Monarch of the Glen?

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Oban Times – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

Scotland’s gamekeepers and stalkers have urged the public to help keep the iconic Highland landscape painting ‘Monarch of the Glen’ in Scotland.

The National Galleries of Scotland (NGS) has until tomorrow (Friday March 17) to meet the £4 million price tag, enabling Sir Edward Landseer’s celebrated 1851 depiction of a stag to remain in public view.

When NGS launched its Help Save the Stag campaign last month, £750,000 was still required to honour the agreement made between the gallery and drinks giant Diageo, its present owner.

That deal would see Landseer’s most famous painting acquired for less than half its £10 million value and avoid it being sold on the open market and potentially leaving Scotland.

With days to go the deadline, the Scottish Gamekeepers’ Association hopes public generosity will tip the funding bid over the finishing line, keeping the work in Edinburgh.

Despite it being painted in the 19th century, stalkers within the organisation believe the red deer is still highly relevant today, as a symbol of wild Scotland and an economic lifeline for some remote communities.

‘I genuinely hope people can help meet the target and the Monarch stays,’ said Lea MacNally, a stalker in Glenquoich near Lochaber, where Landseer sketched another of his famous works of a tracker dog called ‘Rifler’ laying atop a fallen deer.

‘The Monarch provokes differing views but what is undeniable is that the sight of a stag in its wild home still stirs something within people today. I regularly see wildlife photographers, with expensive gear, clambering to capture what Landseer was capturing back then, with oil paints.

‘In remote communities like this one, deer bring sportsmen and women, and wildlife tourists, to the glen, which keeps the businesses afloat at difficult times of the year, and people in employment. There are always busloads of tourists stopping at a place known locally as Landseer’s Rocks. Venison is also a premium organic food product, internationally.

‘It would be a real shame to lose the painting. It is a tribute to an iconic animal which continues to give a lot to the country and especially to the Highlands.’

The Heritage Lottery Fund has supported the campaign to purchase the painting with a £2.75 million donation, topped up by Art Fund cash of £350,000 plus donations. It has been in private and corporate collections since Landseer completed it in 1851.