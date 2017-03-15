Young carers receive more than £80,000

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Oban Times – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

A service which offers support and respite for young people who help look after family members and loved ones has been awarded £82,672.

Skye and Lochalsh Young Carers (SLYC) was set up in 2000 by Marjory Jagger to raise awareness of the needs of young carers aged from five to 18.

Ms Jagger, who was awarded a British Empire Medal (BEM) in January for her services to SLYC, told The Oban Times the money was given to them by Children In Need and that, because in September 60 per cent of their current funding would no longer be available to them, it had come at a vital time.

She added: ‘We are over the moon. The money will go towards their “accept the past and grab the future” project. The youngsters came up with the name and it involved them looking at what aspects of the service have worked in the past and which they felt could be improved.

‘This is the information we put in the application form to BBC Children in Need so for the youngsters to now know the level of trust that has been put in them and the investment is just so wonderful.’

