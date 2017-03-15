Woman rescued by paramedics
Want to read more?
Subscribe Now
We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Oban Times – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.
Already a subscriber? Login here
A woman who fell down a ravine at the top of Loch Feochan was rescued by paramedics before being taken to Lorn and Islands Hospital, where she by emergency services to be ‘fine’.
The incident happened shortly before 3pm this afternoon (Wednesday).
#OT7DAYS