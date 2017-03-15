Sex offender jailed for five years

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Oban Times – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

Police have praised the bravery of two young men who reported historic child sex offences to them.

Kieoran Wardrop, 40, was sentenced to five years in prison for a series of child sexual offences in the Oban area when he appeared at the High Court in Glasgow yesterday, Tuesday March 14. He had been found guilty of the offences on Tuesday January 24, following trial.

The crimes occurred on various occasions between 1989 and 1992.

Commenting on the case Detective Sergeant Jacqueline Watt said: ‘Kieoran Wardrop preyed on innocent young boys who looked up to him and trusted him.

‘The actions of this despicable individual will have undoubtedly had a lasting impact on their lives and I hope today’s result gives them some sort of closure.

‘Wardrop’s crimes were not reported to police until his victims had reached adulthood, and he most likely believed he would never be held accountable.

‘I would like to take this opportunity to thank the victims for showing tremendous bravery in coming forward and ensuring he was brought to justice.’