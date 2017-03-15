SAFL results and fixtures
Last weekend’s results: Scottish Amateur Cup, seventh round replay – Oban Saints 4, Letham 3. Premier Division – Goldenhill 4, Campbeltown 1; Premier 1 – Dunoon 4, Rosehill Star 3; Premier 2A – Lochgilphead Red Star 4, Broomhill 0. Hall Cup, group stage – Houston 3, Tarbert 1.
This Saturday’s fixtures: Jimmy Marshall Cup, third round – Houston v Campbeltown Pupils; Hall Cup, group stage – Lochgilphead Red Star v Tarbert; Premier Division – Oban Saints v St Joseph’s FP.