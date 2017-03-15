Oban Saints youth results and fixtures
Last weekend’s results: Under- 13s 2, Dumbarton Riverside 6. Scoring for Saints were Thomas McCrindle and Pearce MacBeth. Under-14s 1, KSC Thistle 0; On target for Saints was Connor Moore; Under-15s 5, Scotstoun Athletic 4. Saints goalscorers were Aidan MacPhee (2), Aaron Mckay, Cameron Clark and Jordan Norman. Antonine 2, Under 16s 0.
Next weekend’s fixtures – Lochgilphead Red Star v Under-13s; Under 14s v East End United; Scotstoun Athletic v Under-15s. Regional Cup, semi-final – Wishaw Wycombe Wanderers v Under-16s.