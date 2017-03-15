Lochaline school children premiere short film

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Oban Times – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

Primary pupils have been showing off their creative side in a bid to help conserve one of Scotland’s rarest species.

Sam Firth, a professional film-maker from Drimnin, and Martin Henry, a musician from Glasgow, helped children from Lochaline Primary create a short musical film about pearl mussels.

By turning Plasticine into a chorus of singing mussels, the children described their mussels’ life in the river and appeal to humans to protect them. The video marked a further effort by the pupils, who have already assisted Lochaber Fisheries Trust to improve the breeding success of the mussels on their local river as part of a project funded by the Heritage Lottery Fund and Scottish Natural Heritage.

Sam said: ‘I really enjoyed working with Lochaline school and the Lochaber Fisheries Trust. It was a lot of fun. The children were determined to make people sympathetic to the plight of the mussels and they definitely achieved their goal.’

Lucy Ballantyne, from the Lochaber Fisheries Trust, commented: ‘We are thrilled by how Sam has captured the children’s imagination and really brought the mussels to life. It is clear the they care deeply about the plight of the pearl mussels and the future of this species looks much brighter with the children protecting them. ‘

Iain Sime, freshwater pearl mussel expert, said: ‘I absolutely loved this film and it really shows how working with children can creatively highlight important conversation messages. The Lochaber Fisheries Trust deserves lots of credit for its work with the local communities, helping to improve awareness and conservation of the endangered freshwater pearl mussel.’

The film is now available at https://vimeo.com/207999371.

Taking perhaps a slightly less adorable approach, Police Scotland has also been active against wildlife crime with officers in Highland carrying out joint patrols with water bailiffs and river watchers.

According to the police, during January 2017 as part of the ‘Pearls in Peril Life+’ project, river watchers from the Ness and Beauly Fisheries Trust discovered yet another kill of fresh water pearl mussels on the River Moriston.

PC Daniel Sutherland said: ‘It is disappointing to find out that yet again we have another incident of fresh water pearl mussels being illegally fished out of our Highland rivers. The pearl mussels are an endangered species which a national wildlife crime priority. It’s imperative we try our best to prevent individuals from destroying these rare species.’

Regular and random patrols are to continue throughout the year. In the meantime, police are reaching out to the public to remain vigilant to individuals acting suspiciously on or near rivers.